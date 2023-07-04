Transforming Limón: U.S. and Costa Rica Join Forces for Prosperity

U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica, Cynthia Telles, recently introduced the Together for Limón project, signaling the United States’ unwavering dedication to bolstering citizen security and improving socio-economic prospects in the region. During her visit to the Caribbean province, Telles emphasized the commitment of the U.S. government to fostering a safer and more prosperous Limón.

Telles announced that the government would allocate over $20 million in both immediate and future investments for the province. “Together for Limón adopts an integrated approach to cultivating a secure and prosperous province. The people of Limón deserve security, employment opportunities, and quality education, which are essential for their prosperity,” Telles expressed.

Minister of Security, Mario Zamora, applauded the solidarity and resolute support of the U.S. government, particularly in assisting the people of Limón. He added, “The international cooperation we receive from the U.S. government is a critical component in revitalizing Limón and transforming it into a place where human rights and freedom are upheld and cherished.”

The projects under the Together for Limón initiative encompass several key aspects. Primarily, it aims to reinforce public security, with the U.S. Embassy’s Bureau of International Narcotics, Law Enforcement, and Justice (INL) having invested over $4 million in Limón since 2016. INL programs like Sembremos Seguridad promote resilient local communities by prioritizing prevention and working closely with local governments and community members.

Additionally, the U.S. Embassy plans to enhance the capabilities of Costa Rican security forces through capacity building. The INL will facilitate training and equipping of national and municipal security forces, enabling them to better serve and protect the people.

Cooperation in security operations will also be intensified, as U.S. agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), with INL support, collaborate with their Costa Rican counterparts. The joint efforts aim to combat drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, facilitate the apprehension and prosecution of criminals, and establish a specialized unit for organized crime control.

Recognizing the significance of generating employment opportunities, the U.S. will offer technical assistance to local authorities to create conditions conducive to increased private investment in Limón. Moreover, the Embassy will promote training, professional development, and educational exchange programs, specifically targeting women, to foster economic opportunities.

“Limon is a province abundant in potential: its vibrant people, diverse cultures, and breathtaking natural beauty,” remarked Ambassador Telles, acknowledging the province’s unique attributes.

With the Together for Limón project, the U.S. and Costa Rican governments, in collaboration with various agencies and stakeholders, are working tirelessly to empower the province, ensuring its inhabitants can thrive in a secure environment, access gainful employment, and realize their full potential.

