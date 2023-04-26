Costa Rican Police Arrest 10 in Sagrada Familia Raids

Costa Rican police have arrested ten people in the Sagrada Familia sector of San José, following eleven raids carried out by the Narcotics Section of the Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ) on Tuesday morning.

The arrested suspects include eight men and two women, all Costa Rican nationals aged between 24 and 35. It is believed that they were involved in drug sales, assaults, and other illegal activities in the area.

The police operation was supported by the local police and the special tactical response unit of the Ministry of Security. The police searched most of the houses in the area, and it was found that the suspects had been monitoring the surrounding areas with security cameras.

Randall Zúñiga, director of the OIJ, confirmed that the main activity of the group was drug trafficking. He also added that this operation showed that the police were working hard to contain the drug problem in the country. The police were particularly interested in sending a message that there was a strong police presence in the Sagrada Familia area and the southern neighborhoods in general.

During the operation, the police found a large amount of money and a person who was wanted by the police in a basement of one of the properties. Two additional arrests were made in Alajuela and Heredia, where the apparent leader of the organization was detained.

Previously, the Sagrada Familia area had been taken over by a criminal group called “Los Lara,” who are currently undergoing a judicial process. These recent operations are part of the security plan announced by the government to fight violence and organized crime in the country.

The police have made it clear that they will not tolerate drug trafficking and other illegal activities in the country, and they will continue to work to bring perpetrators to justice. Costa Rica has long been known as a transit point for drugs from South America to North America, and the government has been working to combat this problem.

Drug trafficking is a serious problem that affects many countries around the world. The illegal drug trade is worth billions of dollars each year and is responsible for countless deaths, overdoses, and ruined lives. It is a dangerous and violent business that is often linked to other forms of organized crime, such as human trafficking and money laundering.

The Costa Rican government’s security plan is an important step in the fight against drug trafficking and other forms of organized crime. By working together with law enforcement agencies, the government can help to ensure that criminals are brought to justice and that communities are kept safe from the harmful effects of drugs.

In addition to law enforcement efforts, it is important to address the root causes of drug trafficking and drug use. This includes providing education and opportunities for young people, addressing poverty and inequality, and improving access to healthcare and addiction treatment. By addressing these underlying issues, governments can help to reduce demand for drugs and make it more difficult for criminal organizations to operate.

The recent police operation in the Sagrada Familia area of San José is a clear indication that the Costa Rican government is taking the issue of drug trafficking seriously.

By working together with law enforcement agencies, the government can help to combat the illegal drug trade and other forms of organized crime. However, it is important to also address the root causes of drug use and trafficking, in order to create a safer and more just society for all.