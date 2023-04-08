Experts to Discuss Challenges and Opportunities for Hemp and Cannabis Industry in Costa Rica

Costa Rica signed a law on cannabis for medicinal and therapeutic use and hemp for food and industrial use over a year ago. However, experts believe that the country needs to take more steps to be part of the world market.

To address this issue, an event titled “International hemp and cannabis markets, challenges and opportunities for Costa Rica” will be held on May 2nd to analyze the international markets and national regulation one year after its approval.

Experts have identified the lack of knowledge in producing, treating, and exporting plants and derived products, as well as the unfamiliarity with how large international markets work, as the reasons for the slow progress. The United States and Canada are potential major customers for Costa Rica, and the conference will provide necessary information for those interested in participating in the hemp and cannabis industry.

The event will also be useful for lawyers and those involved in the regulatory field and international transportation. Costa Rican legislation, the modifications it has undergone, and the regulations issued by the Executive Branch will be analyzed in detail. However, specialists believe that the new laws project uncertainty regarding the country’s business climate.

“The Costa Rican market has lost an important year that could have been used to attract investment, improve regulations, and promote the industry in entrepreneurs and agriculture. I believe the law should be reviewed, reformed, and modified to improve the business climate,” explained Roy Thompson, President of the Hemp and Cannabis Council of Costa Rica and one of the promoters of the legislation of industrial hemp and medical cannabis.

The event aims to provide essential information to those interested in participating in the hemp and cannabis industry in Costa Rica, as well as to improve the country’s regulations and attract investment. The conference will be held on Tuesday, May 2nd, at the Ulacit Auditorium in San Jose, and only 120 spaces will be available. Tickets can be purchased on the website www.datacheck.cr.