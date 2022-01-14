Costa Rica approves bill that allows the cultivation of Cannabis

With the support of 29 deputies, the bill that allows the cultivation of cannabis was approved.

The initiative intends to regulate and allow the access and use of cannabis and its derivatives exclusively for medicinal and therapeutic use.

In addition, it authorizes the production, industrialization and commercialization of hemp for industrial and food use and psychoactive cannabis for exclusively medicinal and therapeutic purposes and its derivative products.

It also seeks to promote the economic and social development in rural areas of Costa Rica, by encouraging the production, industrialization and marketing of hemp and psychoactive cannabis for exclusively medicinal and therapeutic purposes and its productive derivatives.

The deputy promoter of the initiative Zoila Volio Pacheco emphasized that with the approval of the initiative a light of hope is given to patients who requires this treatment.

She also highlighted the contribution it will make to the economic development of rural areas. Congresswoman Zoila Volio Pacheco also emphasized that the project opens possibilities to make important transformations and that it will serve to change the models of the agro-industry in Costa Rica.

Congresswoman Yorleny León Marchena emphasized the support that the ruling party gives to the project which she assured will bring great benefits not only for the Costa Rica economy but for health as well.

Congresswoman Carolina Hidalgo Herrera was among those who opposed the bill because of the negative effects she claims it will have.

The President said that he will review the bill before making a decision on whether to sign it or not, however legislators asked the president not to veto the law and to respect the will of the majority.

Trade and cultivation licenses for this new industry will be for six years and can be renewed.