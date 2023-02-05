Travel Journals Day 14: A Costa Rica Rainy Season

As my afternoon meditation, the rain has been a constant, peaceful presence almost all day. Just as I was writing this passage all power suddenly went down….everywhere. Pouring rain in Central America, a remote area, and all power goes down. It is almost impossible to convey that level of blackness and feeling of complete isolation if you have never experienced it.

I remember writing about this many years ago. Complete silence. Complete darkness. Rain on the metal roof like a band of steel rim drummers. That is meditation by immersion. It was a brief reminder that even here I have many comforts I am accustomed to such as electricity and internet. It was a brief glimpse of having none of these.

In my new kitchen I made tacos with huevos, avocados and nuts. The eggs stuck like plaster to the pan on the old 1950’s Atlas electric stovetop. Nonetheless, it felt great to prepare a delicious meal. I am enjoying listening to Mercedes Sosa in the background while I cook. Today’s diet: banana, apple, coffee, mango, 3 eggs, avocado, nuts.

There were 3 blackouts throughout the night over all of the area. It was a completely quiet and isolating experience. Shannon says these are quite normal during rainy season and she loves it. I must remember to buy candles before the next one.

there is a meditation

so deep

I cannot convey

it to you

you must swim in it alone

an immersion

of all senses

beyond all dimension

it begins before dawn

before the world wakes

at that line in the sand

where the infinite ocean

meets the shore

where your feet

are touched

by the kisses

of healing waters

and your breath

gently moves

with the hush

of the tide

and your heartbeat

coincides

with waves rolling in

the rhythm of nature

the energy

of the moon

the heartbeat

of Earth

