No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeSoccer

Saprissa Wins its 37th Costa Rican Soccer Title

The Tico Times
By The Tico Times
Saprissa Soccer
Photo: Saprissa Twitter

Deportivo Saprissa won its 37th title in Costa Rican soccer on Saturday despite losing, 1-0, to Club Sport Herediano in the second leg of the final of the 2022 Apertura Tournament, thanks to a 2-0 win in the first leg.

The previous Sunday’s victory left a 2-1 aggregate score in favor of the S, which, as usual, celebrated once again.

The goal by Herediano’s Jefferson Brenes (8) made the game an uphill struggle for Saprissa, who also suffered the removal of Kendall Waston (36), their defensive star and scorer of five goals in the campaign.

Herediano was unable to due much even though they clearly dominated their opponents, who were able to weather the barrage brought on by Herediano. And in the second half, Saprissa was able to control the Heredians enough to seal the title.

With this championship, Saprissa’s technical director, Jeaustin Campos, became the most title-winning coach in Costa Rican soccer, with seven.

Saprissa won its 37th title, while Alajuelense has 30 and Herediano has 29.

Previous articleNatural Bug Solutions for Any Costa Rica Garden
The Tico Times
The Tico Times

Latest Articles

© 2022 The Tico Times

Services

Support

The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate

Compare