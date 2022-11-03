FIFA World Cup Trophy Welcomed in Costa Rica

Yesterday, the World Cup Trophy arrived in Costa Rica as part of its tour before the 2022 World Cup to be hosted by Qatar. Upon arrival, the trophy was received by the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, and the head of the Costa Rican Soccer Federation, Rodolfo Villalobos.

The trophy arrived after touring South America for the past few days. Specifically, it visited Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Ecuador.

“It is one of the most recognized tournaments in the world, and it is also a tournament to unite, a tournament that recognizes excellence, dedication, and courage, but especially it is a celebration of all of us who love this beautiful sport,” said President Rodrigo Chaves.

He also said he loved soccer because “it is a sport where there is no demagogy or influence because the best team wins, and that’s how the world should be.”

The legend in charge of showing the trophy was former Brazilian defender Lucimar da Silva Ferreira, also known as Lucio. He was crowned world champion in Korea and Japan in 2002.

“It is an honor to be on this tour with FIFA, who is doing an excellent job, and we are grateful to everyone in Costa Rica for a warm and joyful welcome,” said the Brazilian soccer player.

The inaugural activity occurred in one of the Juan Santamaría International Airport lounges.

Everyone will be able to experience the World Cup Tour today, November 3, at the National Stadium, where the official exhibition will be held.

This is the original trophy, which means it will be given to the next world champion in Qatar 2022; it is 36.8 centimeters high and weighs 6,142 kg, of which almost five kilos are made of 18-karat gold. On the base, it has inscribed all the world champions since 1974, when this trophy was first used.

“The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola invites football fans to view the most iconic symbol in football and experience the real magic of the world’s largest, most anticipated sporting event – the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The one-and-only, solid-gold Original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy, the same trophy presented by FIFA to the team winning the FIFA World Cup™, will be on display for fans worldwide to see,” pointed out FIFA.

This is an excellent opportunity for all those who would like to see first-hand the trophy of the most important event in the world of soccer.