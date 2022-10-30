Costa Rica’s Sabaneros and Guí Pi Pía

The Sabaneros shout ‘guí pi pía,’ ride bulls like Malacrianza, drink ‘guaro’ (alcohol) in cattle horn while horseback riding and know and recite many “Bombas” (traditional Costa Rican rhymes).

The ‘Sabanero guí pi pía’ is self-deceived; they believe they belong in the big haciendas, hotels, and other businesses owned by exploitative foreigners and Ticos.

‘The Sabaneros guí pi pía’ often forget that they also have the right to receive economic retribution (and live well) because they are direct protagonists in the generation of said wealth. Unfortunately, the money never reaches the ‘guí pi pía.’

For years, ‘Sabaneros guí pi pía’ have been portrayed as “humble,” “macho,” “womanizers,” “fighters,” and “folklorists.” They wear a hat and scarf, “sabanero” style, and often forget to defend their share of the wealth they have created.

With the excuse of being “friendly,” they (we) let foreigners take away the beaches and the lands. Now, they’re in the hands of gringos, Italians, Germans, and other foreigners, who have built fences and have Rottweilers, so the ‘Ticos Guí pi pia’ know they aren’t welcomed.

Still, the “Sabanero” keeps saying, “I am very macho, I shout “gui pi pi pia,” “I drink guaro,” “I ride bulls,” “I am a womanizer” and forgets the most important thing: that every square kilometer of Costa Rica belongs to the ‘Ticos Gui pi pi pia’ and nobody else. Now, ‘Ticos Gui pi pi pia’ must recover it.

Likewise, those who live in the Central Valley, those from ‘Chepe’ (San José), who watch soccer, soap operas, Dancing with the Stars, Teletón, A todo dar cycle, karaoke, play Christmas Lottery (El Gordo Navideño), drink cheap ‘guaro,’ and smoke cheap cigars, face a similar situation.

The idea is to keep them from having free time, so they don’t have a second to think. Therefore, whenever people from the Central Valley are on vacation, there are TV broadcasts, alcohol promotions, soccer, bullfighting, and many other activities presented by media outlets.

Yet again, the “I am very macho,” “I drink guaro,” and “I sing rancheras” (which is not even Tico music) come afloat. Remember that the bourgeoisie gives guaro to tame the ‘Tico Guí pi pía,’ which is why no one should drink it.

People from the Central Valley believe the same lies; they are self-deceived, feel part of that wealth they do not receive and are exploited just like the Sabaneros.

Soon, more than half of the land will not be owned by us, Ticos. It is already difficult to enter many beaches because, in some, there are fences and fierce Rofwailers.

Meanwhile, foreigners have set extremely high prices in others, making it impossible for the ‘Tico gui pi pi pia’ to go. But again, “I am very macho,” “I drink guaro and ride bulls,” and “I go to the stadium.”

We can continue being careless, acting like machos, with the ‘guaro,’ the ‘guí pi pía,’ the carnival, the soccer, and mass, or we can start thinking about how we will change this. We can receive the wealth we generate, recover all the lands foreigners have, and prohibit foreigners from buying land in the country, as other European nations have.

On the other hand, the abandonment of the indigenous community cannot continue. ¿Is á shkéna? (How are you, in Bribri language). It is simply unacceptable and shameful. But we are very ‘macho’; we shout ‘guí pi pía,’ drink ‘guaro,’ go to the stadium and even dance to religious music.

However, indigenous brothers and sisters do not have the right to own their lands, as we have stolen them. They do not receive any help from the government, and not a single “Indigenous Reserve” is administered by them.

Indigenous communities aren’t even represented in the Legislative Assembly, despite them being the only and true owners of every square centimeter of these lands.

We shout “gui pi pia” and think we are ‘macho.’ Let’s stop posturing; we must fight and recover our lands. If we drink ‘guaro’ because we believe we are very ‘macho,’ then let’s fight and recover our beaches, forests, rivers, and gold mines. It is time to stop drinking, domesticating guaro, and playing games.

Moreover, in the Caribbean, the inhabitants are very clear that they are savagely exploited. Many of the country’s goods and resources are found and come from the Atlantic. However, the Guí pi pia is still present. Walter Ferguson, a singer, perfectly narrates the stories in his songs.

Although some people from the Atlantic know they are exploited, they continue voting for the 30 Families that use them: a bizarre mystery.

It’s worth noting that the exploitative and racist gringos of the Banana Companies would not let a black Gui pi pia engineer drive the train to San Jose and only let them get to Siquirres or Turrialba.

We must be responsible and not vote for those 30 families of outlaws and bandits. Instead, we should seize all those banana and pineapple plantations and distribute the wealth among all Caribbean people.

Skillfully, the 30 families of the exploitative Tico bourgeoisie are helping the gringos and other foreign henchmen to buy beaches and land in the country to continue mistreating the ‘Tico guí pi pía.’

They manage to make the Sabanero fight against the one in ‘Chepe’ and the one in ‘Chepe’ against the ‘Caribeño.’ We should not fall into the trap but instead unite, unite and agree to take the wealth, land, and beaches from the rustlers, outlaws, foreign bandits, and exploitative Ticos and distribute them equally within the working population.

Let’s be careful because those who have made labor exploitation a way of life won’t abandon these riches unless the ‘Tico Guí pi pía’ takes them away. Wake up because everything indicates that it will be by hook or crook.

Meanwhile, whenever we drive by Tamarindo, Flamingo, Cahuita, Puerto Viejo, Escazú, Potrero, Jacó, Quepos, or Puerto Jiménez (to mention a few places with many outlaws’ foreign owners, exploitative bandits), let’s see what we are going to take. As some people used to say: “let them build, then we, the Guí pi pía, will take it and appropriate it.” Undoubtedly, this will be the case.

To conclude, I must clarify my respect and admiration for the Sabaneros, the people of Chepe, the Caribbean, the Indigenous brothers and sisters, and my respect for the honest foreigners, good people, and Pura Vida who live in our country.