Costa Rica Tourism Institute starts Website for Digital Nomads

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) developed a specialized microsite for digital nomads within the Visit Costa Rica website . The specific information for digital nomads can be found by clicking on the top banner and ‘Things to do.’

According to the ICT, this website aims to provide all foreigners who define themselves as digital nomads and wish to come to Costa Rica to telework, explore and live unique tourist experiences with the necessary information to prepare for their trip.

This page is dedicated entirely to digital nomads. It contains all the information regarding the requirements, benefits, a step-by-step guide to obtaining the issuance of migratory documents, data on the medical services policy, details for a future visa renewal, and other relevant information.

In addition, the site has a direct link to the General Directorate of Immigration website, where those interested can find the forms that must be completed, as well as the link to download the regulations of Law 10.008, known as the “Digital Nomads Law.”

Users can find relevant tourist information about Costa Rica through the page, complemented visually with a map showing the time difference between Costa Rica and their cities of origin.

Marketing Director of ICT Carolina Trejos explained that the Digital Nomads Regulation’s approval contributes to the national economy’s recovery process. She also noted that this website would provide “everything they need to know to know and work in our country,” making it easier to apply for a visa.

“Our greatest potential is in those markets where Costa Rica has excellent positioning and recognition, for instance, the United States, where 50% of digital nomads come from,” she said.

Trejos also mentioned Costa Rica’s advantages in attracting these travel and adventure-loving workers.

“We are a country with high connectivity that allows visitors to communicate and link with their companies anywhere in the world. We are a destination characterized by peace, nature, sustainability, solidarity, hospitality, welfare; a commitment to the environment, with a variety of offerings, as well as an appropriate value versus price,” Carolina Trejos added.

This initiative is part of the beginning of a marketing strategy developed by the ICT, focused on digital marketing on specific platforms, social networks, and media of high interest to potential “digital teleworkers.”

The page will be available at VisitCostaRica.com in English. A Spanish version will be available in the coming days.

Costa Rica is a destination that offers this type of traveler the perfect complement to combine work and leisure. The country provides excellent accommodations, breathtaking nature, great weather, tons of adventures, and places to relax. Ticos are friendly and warm and will ensure all foreigners feel at home.