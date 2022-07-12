Costa Rica Digital Nomad Visa: All You Need To Know

After being put on hold for a long time since its introduction in July 2021, President Rodrigo Chaves finally signed the bill on July 4, 2022. The new bill included modifications, making the process of obtaining the visa simpler and faster.

The new requirements make the Digital Nomad visa one of the easiest visas to apply for among 45 other countries having similar visas in place. Digital nomads from all over the world can now stay and work in the beautiful country of Costa Rica.

What is the Digital Nomad Visa?

A digital nomad is a person or a traveler who lives a nomadic lifestyle and works remotely outside of their home country.

A Digital Nomad Visa allows these remote workers to legally stay and work from another country. Unlike a tourist visa, this type of visa allows for a longer stay in the country.

So, what are the rules, regulations, and requirements for a Digital Nomad Visa in Costa Rica? Let’s get to them!

What are the Digital Nomad Visa Requirements and Regulations?

Application Submission

To begin the process, you need to log in to https://tramiteya.go.cr/dgme/ and fill out an application form. This form asks for basic personal information and a few supporting documents.

Once you submit the form, authorities will have 2 weeks to accept or reject your application.

Time limit to process Immigration Accreditation Document

Once your application is approved, you are allowed to enter the country. Please note that once you enter the country, you will have 3 months to obtain a migratory accreditation document.

For this, a face-to-face appointment with an official from the immigration department needs to be booked. During your appointment, your biometrics and photographs will be taken by the official, and you will be required to present all supporting legal documents.

Minimum Income

The applicants need to show proof of a stable income of a minimum $3,000 if they are coming alone, and a minimum of $4,000 if they are bringing a family member along.

Original bank statements, along with a signed affidavit, need to be presented as proof of the same.

Proof of Health Insurance

Proof of health insurance for the whole duration of stay needs to be provided.

Professional Translation of Documents

Documents required in the application process need to be presented in Spanish. Any other language than Spanish needs to be translated by an accredited translator from the applicant’s home country, Costa Rica, or by a registered Costa Rican notary.

Cannot Work for a Costa Rican Company

You are not allowed to enter the local labor market and cannot compete with residents for jobs. This means you cannot work for a Costa Rican company. You must work for a company outside of Costa Rica.

What are the Costa Rica Digital Nomad Visa Benefits?

Full Income Tax Exemption

The income earned would be fully exempted from income tax, provided the income originated outside Costa Rica.

No Import Tax on Personal Equipment

There would be an exemption from import taxes on the importation of personal computers or any other equipment needed to fulfill the job like tablets, cameras, phones, etc. A person can also bring up to 2 vehicles without any import tax.

Requirement of a Minimum Stay for Extension of Visa

Digital nomads will initially be granted a visa for 12 months. This can further be extended by 12 months, provided the applicant gives proof of stay in Costa Rica for a minimum of 180 days.

Final Thoughts

Costa Rica, a country that depends heavily on tourism, would benefit significantly from these remote workers living and spending in Costa Rica. Therefore, a boost in the local economy and the tourism industry! These remote workers also bring an inflow of knowledge and resources that can generate ideas, create new projects and spur innovation.

A win-win for both, the digital nomads and Costa Rica!