Costa Rican Students Compete for 7 Scholarships to Study in the U.S.

The Dr. Ana Sittenfeld Scholarship Program for Specialized Technicians opens its annual application process for students from technical or public schools to apply for one of the seven full scholarships awarded by the CRUSA Foundation to study in the United States. These students must also be enrolled in International Baccalaureate Program.

Selected individuals will spend two years at a community college pursuing technical studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). They will also be able to complement their academic training with internships in U.S. companies with operations in Costa Rica.

Each scholarship is worth approximately US$50,000 and includes tuition, airfare, book and material fees, medical insurance, and living expenses.

Those selected will receive technical and financial support from Education USA for the preparation process, with funding from the U.S. Department of State’s Opportunity Funds scholarship program.

Flora Montealegre, executive director of the CRUSA Foundation, mentioned the importance of training in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. She also explained that job opportunities have increased in these areas.

“At CRUSA Foundation, we are pleased to announce the opening of these scholarships. We call on people who meet the requirements to participate in this opportunity to train in areas of high labor demand and professional development opportunities,” said Montealegre.

The Dr. Ana Sittenfeld Scholarship Program for Specialized Technicians supports the country in its need for talent in strategic areas. This is the fifth year the program has been held, and 24 people have benefited.

In Costa Rica, studies have shown a great demand for human talent in the aforementioned fields. Therefore, training professionals in such areas help economic reactivation to generate quality jobs, increased productivity, and financial income to promote more prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive welfare.

This initiative is possible thanks to the US Embassy in Costa Rica and the Costa Rican-North American Cultural Center through its educational advisory office Education USA.

“The contributions international students bring to U.S. classrooms and communities are invaluable. Student exchange strengthens much-needed relationships to address shared challenges, improve prosperity and contribute to world peace. We invite young Costa Ricans in the public education system to take advantage of the opportunity and continue to shine the light together for a better Costa Rica,” said Kristin Haworth, Public Diplomacy Advisor at U.S. Headquarters.

The United States Embassy has always supported Costa Rican human talent in their efforts to improve their skills in the English language and careers related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Further information can be found on the CRUSA Foundation Facebook page