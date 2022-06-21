Costa Rica’s José Figueres Ferrer Cultural and Historical Center

Happy children for a better society: that is the vision of Costa Rica’s José Figueres Cultural Center new director

The José Figueres Ferrer Cultural and Historical Center has had a new director since May. Juan Madrigal Rodríguez, actor, writer, poet, storyteller, cultural manager and musician, took over as director on May 23.

This center, located in San Ramón, Alajuela, fosters art and promotes culture as a way to strengthen democratic values. In addition, it developed a program called “Programa de Extensión Cultural,” through which it serves populations with less access to cultural services.

Likewise, the organization promotes workshops and permanent training programs in various artistic disciplines such as music, dance, theater and plastic arts, in order to encourage expression and creativity.

As the new director of the institution, Madrigal will seek to fulfill two main objectives: bringing happiness to children, as well as giving visibility and strengthening the heritage of the oral traditions.

He explained his interest in continuing with several of the projects that have been developed. His goal is also to attract new audiences and, above all, to get closer to “the ordinary neighbor.” Madrigal expects to continue working with vulnerable populations and those with difficulties of access, in order to fulfill their cultural rights.

“As long as children are happy, we will have a better society,” he noted.

Regarding his vision, he explained he is “a storyteller who comes to the José Figueres Cultural Center not to become a director, but to turn the Cultural Center into a beautiful story to tell.” The director also highlighted participation and teamwork as core values he deeply believes in.

“We may not change the world completely, but we can make it better,” said Madrigal upon his arrival at the institution.

Madrigal has won several National Culture Awards in the Theater category. He has also been director of the Museo Histórico Cultual Juan Santamaría and cultural manager in Alajuela.

He accepted this new challenge, entrusted to him by the Minister of Culture and Youth, Nayuribe Guadamuz, because he is determined to bring happiness back to the people.

Promoting culture, art, music and expression for all people is undoubtedly a great challenge. However, it is also imperative that the entire population has access to recreational spaces and has the option to get involved in these types of activities.