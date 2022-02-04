Costa Rica Allows 3rd Covid Vaccine Dose 5 Months after 2nd Dose

Up and until now you had to a wait for at least 6 months before getting the 3rd vaccine dose against Covid 19. However, in somewhat of a surprise agreement made with National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology, it was announced that, starting immediately, the minimum wait time between getting the 2nd vaccine shot and the 3rd booster shot has been reduced to only 5 months.

According to the Costa Rica Ministry of Health, as of now, the 3rd dose is allowed to be given to people over 58 years of age, first responders, public and private education officials, as well as for all people over 18 years of age, who have already passed the 5 month mark, but that would depend on the availability of the drug. In all cases the vaccine available is Pfizer.

Also, according to the Commission it agreed that there should be no wait time between the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines and that they can be given concurrently.

The CCSS authorities also advised everyone to verify their vaccination schedules and centers in their communities and to be on the look out for all official communications from the health centers.