Mother’s Day in Costa Rica – Traditions and Celebrations

Families across our country gather today to honor mothers on this national holiday. Unlike many countries that observe the day in May, Costa Rica sets aside August 15 for the occasion, tying it to the Catholic Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary. The date creates a long weekend this year, falling on a Friday, and gives people extra time for gatherings and outings.

The tradition dates back to 1932, when Evangelina Solís Salvatierra, a principal at the Nicolás Ulloa School in Heredia, pushed for a dedicated day to recognize mothers. She teamed up with another educator to suggest aligning it with the Assumption, a celebration of Mary’s ascent to heaven that Catholics have marked since the 5th century. Pope Pius XII made it official church teaching in 1950.

Their idea gained traction and reached the government, leading President Ricardo Jiménez Oreamuno to sign Law No. 79 on August 10, 1932, making it official. The law called on schools, colleges, nursing homes, and communities to host events with music, flowers, and tributes.

Before that, smaller steps laid the groundwork. In October 1923, the Fiesta de las Madres took place, and in January 1927, the Día del Culto a la Mujer highlighted women’s roles. These events showed a growing appreciation for mothers in society. Costa Rica’s strong Catholic roots play a big part, with devotion to the Virgin Mary evident in other dates like August 2, when people celebrate La Negrita, the Virgin of Los Ángeles.

Today, the holiday remains a paid obligatory day off for workers, as outlined in the labor code. No vehicle plate restrictions apply in San José, easing travel for family visits. Many start with Mass, then share home-cooked meals, head to the beach, or enjoy outings. Those who’ve lost their mothers often visit cemeteries with flowers to pay respects. Parades and community events pop up in small towns, adding a festive touch.

Yet not all mothers experience the day without hardship. About 6% of them live in extreme poverty, highlighting ongoing needs for support in areas like childcare and economic aid. Groups like the Ministry of Labor remind families to travel safely, especially with children, to avoid fines and ensure everyone arrives home.

Embassies and businesses close, including the Canadian mission in San José, underscoring the day’s national scope. Social media fills with messages, from heartfelt wishes to reminders of the holiday’s ties to faith and family.

At its core, Mother’s Day in Costa Rica honors the women who build families and communities. It combines religious meaning with everyday joys, creating moments that strengthen bonds.

From all of us here at the Tico Times, Happy Mother’s Day to the mothers shaping our nation.