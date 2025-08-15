Southwest Airlines Adds Direct Nashville Flights to Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines has announced a new nonstop route connecting Nashville, Tennessee, to San Jose, Costa Rica. The service kicks off on March 7, 2026, and runs as a seasonal weekly flight on Saturdays. It starts with four weeks of operation, but the airline plans to extend it based on demand and passenger numbers.

The flight leaves Nashville International Airport (BNA) at 9:50 a.m. and lands at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) around 1:05 p.m. The return trip departs San Jose a few hours later, making it easy for weekend getaways or longer stays. One-way fares start at $171, giving travelers an affordable option to reach Costa Rica’s beaches, rainforests, and cities.

This route marks the first direct link between Nashville and Costa Rica, opening up new travel paths for music fans, families, and adventure seekers in Tennessee. Southwest already connects to Costa Rica from several U.S. cities, including Baltimore, Houston, Denver, and Orlando, with flights to both San Jose and Liberia in Guanacaste. The airline also flies to Liberia from places like Chicago Midway and Raleigh-Durham, offering up to 49 weekly flights to San Jose from various hubs.

Data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) shows the U.S. leads as the top source of visitors, with 921,324 arrivals by air in the first half of 2025. This new flight fits into efforts to draw more people from growing markets like the Southeast U.S.

William Rodríguez López, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism, shared his thoughts on the announcement. “We celebrate the opening of this new direct connection between Nashville, Tennessee, and San José, which reinforces our strategy to diversify markets and facilitate access to Costa Rica for more visitors. This flight represents an opportunity to bring our country’s tourism offerings closer to a dynamic and growing city, and for more travelers to experience the natural and cultural riches that define us,” he said.

The airline has a long history in Costa Rica. In 2015, Southwest picked the country as its first international spot, starting flights to San Jose. Over the past decade, it has carried close to 700,000 passengers between the two nations, fostering ties in culture and business. Ricardo Hernández, executive director of AERIS, the operator of Juan Santamaría Airport, noted this growth. “Juan Santamaría International Airport has witnessed the growth of Southwest Airlines’ operations.

In 10 years, it has transported nearly 700,000 passengers, promoting cultural and commercial exchange between both nations and bringing thousands of people closer to memorable experiences in Costa Rica. At AERIS, we reaffirm our commitment to continue promoting the development of air connectivity, guaranteeing a Pura Vida experience,” he said.

Southwest marked its 10th anniversary at San Jose in March 2025 and plans to celebrate a decade at Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport in Guanacaste this November. Adam Decaire, senior vice president of Network Planning and Network Operations Control at Southwest, summed it up. “Southwest celebrates 10 years of connecting our hearts with the Ticos and with visitors who seek to enjoy all that Costa Rica has to offer,” he said.

For those planning trips, Southwest’s 2026 schedule is now open for booking. The airline offers flexible policies like no change fees and two free checked bags, which appeal to families heading to Costa Rica for eco-tours, surfing, or relaxation. With this new route, Nashville residents gain a straightforward way to reach Central America, and Costa Rica stands to see more visitors from the Music City area.