Costa Rica child bitten by dog at Escazú mall, raising safety concerns

A 7-year-old boy was bitten by a dog Saturday evening while walking with his family inside the Multiplaza shopping center in Escazú. Witnesses said the dog was coming down an escalator when it bit the boy’s leg without warning, tearing the skin and exposing tissue.

The boy’s mother, who later posted her account on Facebook, described her son as an animal lover and said the attack left him traumatized.

“Seeing him run away scared, with his skin torn and the wound exposed, was heartbreaking,” she wrote. “He was in shock and didn’t hear me calling him. Another man had to stop him so I could reach him. Thank God it wasn’t worse. Today it was my son — tomorrow, it could be someone else’s. This could have ended in tragedy.”

She criticized the mall’s response, saying emergency services were only called after she insisted, and that it took nearly 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. She also alleged that the dog’s owners fled the scene without taking responsibility and that the animal was not wearing a muzzle.

“We left more than an hour after the attack because no one knew how the insurance worked — or if there even was a policy. While my son cried and bled, there was no clear procedure and no one to take responsibility. It was exasperating,” she said.

The incident has sparked debate about the responsibilities of businesses that brand themselves as “pet-friendly.” In a statement, Multiplaza said it “deeply regrets” the incident and that staff responded immediately.

“Although this was an isolated incident, the safety and well-being of our visitors are our highest priority,” the statement read. The company added that it is committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

The Costa Rican Veterinary Medical Association called for clear health and safety guidelines in pet-friendly spaces. Association President Dr. Silvia Coto said businesses cannot operate without proper regulations that protect both the public and animals.

Following the attack, the Ministry of Health issued a health order and unified existing provisions governing pet access to public and private establishments.

The association also warned that while shopping centers may seem calm, noise, lighting, and crowds can provoke anxiety in animals and alter their behavior. Experts advised pet owners to consider whether such environments are appropriate, suggesting outdoor spaces like parks or nature trails as alternatives.

The family has filed a complaint with the Judicial Investigation Agency.