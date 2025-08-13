No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaUN Report Warns Costa Rica Faces Record Surge in Social Media Hate...

UN Report Warns Costa Rica Faces Record Surge in Social Media Hate Speech

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Hate Speech in Costa Rica
Image: symposium.org

A new United Nations report released yesterday shows hate speech and discrimination on social media in Costa Rica hit a record 2.1 million messages this year. That’s up 16% from 2024 and a staggering 400% jump since 2021. The findings, from the 2025 Report on Hate Speech and Discrimination, point to serious risks for the country’s democracy, human rights, and social bonds if these trends continue unchecked.

The report, put together by the UN in Costa Rica with COES Comunicaciones, tracks posts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Reddit using AI and social listening tools. Men post seven out of every ten of these, and the tone has grown more violent and targeted over time – up 43% in aggression this year alone.

Attacks focus heavily on politics, gender, and the LGBTIQ+ community. Over 535,000 messages target key institutions like the Legislative Assembly, Executive Branch, Judicial Branch, Supreme Electoral Tribunal, and Comptroller General. These aim to discredit and weaken democratic structures, which the UN says could lead to widespread distrust, more polarization, and stalled public debate.

Allegra Baiocchi, the UN Resident Coordinator in Costa Rica, put it plainly: “If we destroy institutional credibility, we open the door to disinformation and polarization. Systematic hate spread through social media can freeze dialogue, block key reforms, and turn public discussion into a battleground.”

On gender issues, the report counts 491,000 attacks that discredit women leaders, justify violence against them, or push back on calls for equality. Baiocchi added, “Costa Rica can’t afford to backslide on equality gains. Normalizing hate against women means normalizing injustice.” This silences important voices and slows progress toward fair participation in society.

Hate directed at the LGBTIQ+ population saw the sharpest rise – 344% in the past year, totaling 251,000 messages. Many rely on old stereotypes, tying sexual orientation or identity to ideas of “disease” or “indoctrination.” The number of people posting these has grown 31%, often tied to aggressive views of masculinity.

Not all news is bad. The report notes drops in some areas: xenophobic messages fell 16%, racist ones 23%, thanks to growing awareness and targeted efforts. Hate linked to religion, age differences, and disabilities also eased. Overall growth in hate speech has slowed compared to earlier years, a sign that actions can make a difference.

Baiocchi stressed the need for quick, shared steps from government, civil groups, schools, users, and tech companies. “Hate can be learned, but it can also be unlearned, contained, and made unacceptable,” she said. “We must act with speed, planning, and resolve.”

The UN offers clear ideas to fight back. They suggest tailored rules for handling political, gender-based, and LGBTIQ+ attacks, drawing from the UN’s Rabat Plan of Action. Tech platforms should regulate AI ethically to avoid boosting divisive content and use it instead to spot risks early.

Schools and universities need required classes on digital citizenship, stressing human rights and non-violent ways for men to express themselves. Partnerships with social media firms could promote safer content over harmful posts.

Costa Rica gets praise as a leader here. In 2024, it became the second country worldwide – and the first in Latin America and the Caribbean – to roll out a national strategy against hate speech. The UN sees this as a strong base, but says it’s time to turn plans into real changes to protect rights and keep society together.

This fifth edition of the report builds on past ones, like the 2024 findings that showed racist hate doubling and a 71% overall spike from 2021-2022. It uses advanced monitoring to give a full picture, marking Costa Rica as ahead in tracking and responding to online harm.

Without reversal, the UN warns, these patterns could erode trust, fuel real-world violence, and weaken the democratic values Costa Ricans hold dear. The call is out: everyone has a part in building a kinder online space.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Sunday Soccer Matches Unite Barrios in Weekly Fútbol Ritual

La cancha, el césped, the pitch — call it what you want — the soccer field is the heart of many barrios and small...
Read more

US Doubles Bounty to $50 Million on Venezuela’s Maduro

The Trump administration stepped up pressure on Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro today by offering a $50 million reward for tips that lead to his capture....
Read more

Panama Secures Japanese Loan for Metro Line as Canal Tensions Rise

Panama has signed a $2.486 billion loan agreement with Japan to fund the construction of Metro Line 3. Officials finalized the deal on August...
Read more

El Salvador opposition challenges Bukele indefinite reelection

An opposition lawmaker in El Salvador filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court on Friday challenging the constitutionality of indefinite presidential re-election, recently approved...
Read more

Costa Rica Investigates Bahía Papagayo Over Illegal Logging Allegations

The Santa Cruz Environmental Prosecutor’s Office has seized files on the Bahía Papagayo concession from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the Municipality...
Read more

Costa Rica Residents Protest Demolition of Homes in Avellanas

The Municipality of Santa Cruz demolished five structures built on Avellanas Beach, within the 50-meter public zone of the maritime-terrestrial area. In a video...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support