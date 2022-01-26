Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Costa Rica continue to rise

As of January 25th, the Health Ministry reported 5336 cases were recorded, 9 deaths and 617 people remain hospitalized, 9 in private centers and 608 in the public system, of this total 119 people are hospitalized in the ICU and 498 are in a public room.
For Week Number 3:
- 34,297 new Covid-19 cases which covers from January 16 to January 22
- 7625 new Covid Cases compared to week 2, which covered January 9 to January 15
- The average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 435 – the week before it was 239 people
- 489 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, up from 283 the previous week
These totals represent 4899 cases per day and a 28.6% week-over-week increase.
Breakdown of Covid Cases for Week 3
Costa Rica added 49 deaths related to Covid-19 during week 3, a 44.1% increase compared to the prior week.
- 75.5 % were in the age group of 65 and over with 3 deaths
- 12.2% in the 50-64 age group
- 12.2% in the age group of 18 to 49 years of age
- There were none for minors.
This brings the total number of deaths in Costa Rica, as of January 25, 2022, that can be directly related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began to 7,492!
The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.
For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: