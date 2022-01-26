Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Costa Rica continue to rise

As of January 25th, the Health Ministry reported 5336 cases were recorded, 9 deaths and 617 people remain hospitalized, 9 in private centers and 608 in the public system, of this total 119 people are hospitalized in the ICU and 498 are in a public room.

For Week Number 3:

34,297 new Covid-19 cases which covers from January 16 to January 22

7625 new Covid Cases compared to week 2, which covered January 9 to January 15

The average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 435 – the week before it was 239 people

489 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, up from 283 the previous week

These totals represent 4899 cases per day and a 28.6% week-over-week increase.

Breakdown of Covid Cases for Week 3

Costa Rica added 49 deaths related to Covid-19 during week 3, a 44.1% increase compared to the prior week.

75.5 % were in the age group of 65 and over with 3 deaths

12.2% in the 50-64 age group

12.2% in the age group of 18 to 49 years of age

There were none for minors.

This brings the total number of deaths in Costa Rica, as of January 25, 2022, that can be directly related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began to 7,492!

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: