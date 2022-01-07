Costa Rica Photography: 10 Amazing Landscapes

Costa Rica, the country of vibrating colors and diverse landscapes. Situated between the two Americas, straddling both the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans and divided by several uprising mountain ranges, the country hosts an incredible 5 percent of all life forms on earth.

I’ve been traveling Costa Rica from north to south and from coast to coast and have collected so many beautiful pictures, it’s really hard to pick only a handful. This selection of 10 landscapes is a mix of regions, climate zones, colors and times of the day.

Landscape photograph is beyond the visual, it is about feelings. About what it’s like to be there when the wind pushes the clouds and the sun kisses the day goodbye. About what it would be like to swim in this freezing yet beautiful mountain river, or to fly like a bird contemplating the world underneath.

Which one triggers your emotion?

Florian Kuster

Florian Kuster is a Swiss photographer living in Costa Rica who specializes in architecture photography, 360˚ Virtual Tours and videos. In his free time he is a passionate nature and wildlife photographer and sometimes takes his friends on tour to discover beautifully green and versatile Costa Rica. For more info visit www.perspectivas360.com, or write to [email protected].

This originally appeared in 2017