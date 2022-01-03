Costa Rica Off to a Deadly Start In 2022

Car accidents, water borne accidents and gunfire claimed the lives of 15 people in the first two days of the New Year throughout Costa Rica. The first weekend of 2022 was the perfect of storm of New Years celebrations, the final days of holiday vacations and tit for tat shootings between rival gangs.

Authorities are hoping that this is an anomaly and does not represent how 2022 will continue Typically, the end of the year celebrations bring more safety issues to the forefront but calm down once kids are back in school and Costa Ricans get back to work.

Wherever you are we wish you a happy and healthy 2022!