Costa Rica COVID-19 cases and deaths increase, hospitalizations continue to decline

The good news is hospitalizations continue to decline but deaths have increased.

For December 28 specifically, 421 cases were registered, 1 death and 121 people remain hospitalized, 4 in private centers and 117 in the public system, of the total hospitalized 45 people are in the ICU and 76 in a public room.

For the week, number 51, Costa Rica added 1267 new Covid-19 cases which covers from December 19 to December 25, compared to week 50, which covered December 12 to 18, recorded 572 cases the Health Ministry reported. This represents 181 cases per day and a 121.5% week-over-week increase.

The country added 11 deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 51, an 67.1% increase compared to the prior period.

For the epidemiological week number 51, the average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 124; the prior week it was 156 people. Similarly, epidemiological week 51 registered 55 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, down from 55 the previous week.

54.5% of epidemiological week 51 deaths were recorded in the age group of 65 years and over, 27.3% in the age group of 18 to 49 years and 18.2% in the group of 50-64 years. There were no deaths for minors.

This brings the totals as of December 28, that Costa Rica has accumulated 7,353 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: