Costa Rica Announces First Case of Omicron Variant

The Costa Rica Health Ministry confirmed the first known case of the Omicron mutation of the Covid 19 virus in the country.

The patient is an eight year old Costa Rican boy. He had become symptomatic earlier in the month but remains at home under isolation.

Travel history of the boy and his family revealed they had traveled to the United States earlier in the month.

Despite this set back Costa Rica has been seeing a steady reduction in the pressure on the hospital system. In fact there were three days last week that no Covid 19 deaths were reported.

Costa Rica is encouraging all citizens to get their third (or booster) shot as soon as possible.

Costa Rica offers both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations

Where to get Vaccinated in Costa Rica

Each of Costa Rica’s hundreds of public clinics (EBAIS) manages vaccines within its area. Individuals who are eligible for a vaccine can contact their local EBAIS to schedule their first dose. Many other locations are hosting mass-vaccination campaigns.

Costa Rica requires that people receive their second vaccine dose at the same location as their first. Pfizer doses had an 12-week interval in Costa Rica; that has since been reduced to eight weeks for most people.

Official Costa Rica Covid Sources

Official Costa Rica Covid Sources

As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

Since Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.