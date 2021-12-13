Saprissa eliminates Alajuelense and goes to Costa Rican soccer final

Deportivo Saprissa tied 0-0 against Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in the second leg of the second and final stage, after a 2-1 win in the first leg, and advanced to the finals of the Costa Rican Apertura-2021 where they will play Herediano for the title.

A penalty saved by the goalkeeper of the Monarchs, Aarón Cruz, from the Mexican Daniel Arriola (43) was decisive in the outcome.

Alajuelense played the final ten minutes without Panamanian Gabriel Torres, who lost consciousness after being hit in the head.

This is the second consecutive time that Saprissa, the reigning Costa Rican soccer champion, has eliminated its archrival in the semifinal round. In addition, they have now gone seven games without losing to the Liguistas.

At the end of the game, fans of the Alajuelense’s broke down a gate to enter the field and berate the players and officials of their team. Despite the tense moments, the situation was controlled, although during the match there were objects thrown onto the field from the stands.