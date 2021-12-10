Those 65 and older in Costa Rica can get a 3rd Dose of the Covid Vaccine

Starting December 14, those who are 65 years old and older will be able to get the 3rd vaccine shot as long as it’s been 6 months since they finished getting there first 2 shots against Covid-19. The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) will be promoting the giving of this 3rd shot under a campaign called: “Reforzá tu escudo”.

In order to get this shot, those who qualify should bring their cédula, DIMEX or passport and their vaccination card to any of the locations listed here.

As mentioned in a article we posted yesterday, currently the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is only being given to workers who are first responders and it’s been more than 6 months since receiving their second dose. It is also available to those who are in elderly care homes and those with disabilities and who also have been given the first 2 shots at least 6 months ago.

According to the the Ministry of Health and the CCSS, as the number of 3rd doses become more available the age range for those who will be able to get the booster shot will expand.

Vaccines developed through the messenger RNA platform, such as Pfizer’s, will be given priority for those over 65, while people from 18 to 57 years old will receive the viral vector vaccines such as AstraZeneca’s, depending on the availability.

In addition to the giving of the third dose, the first 2 doses will continue to be given to people who have not yet started the vaccine process and as long as the vaccine remains available.

Both vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford have proven effective in reducing the risk of severe complications and the risk of death from COVID-19.