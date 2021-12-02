Costa Rica exceeds 90% Covid-19 partial vaccination rate

Costa Rica has given out 7,137,983 doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of November 29,2021, the Presidency reported.

Our members continue to make enormous efforts to bring this protection measure against covid-19 to the Costa Rican people. This is a commendable effort on the behalf of the Costa Rican social security agency, that requires the participation of the community by working at their vaccination stations that have been set up throughout the country, indicated Dr. Álvarez, while confirming that the vaccines that are being given in Costa Rica has proven effective in reducing the risk of severe complications and the risk of death from this disease.

Of the total doses administered in Costa Rica, 1,561,618 correspond to adults ages 58 and over. Of these, 784,474 relate to first doses, 774,841 to second and 2,303 to third doses. In this high risk group there is a vaccination rate of the first dose of 95.8% of the total population estimated in the age group.

For people between 40 and 57 years of age, 1,960,787 doses of the vaccine have been administered, of which 1,040,877 correspond to first doses, 906,504 to second and 13,406 to third. According to this data, this group reached a vaccination rate of the first dose equal to 92.6%.

For people between 20 and 39 years of age, 2,763,608 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 are registered. Of this total, 1,553,090 are related to the first doses, 1,190,871 to second and 19,647 to third, for a vaccination rate of the first dose of 89.6%.

Finally, in the group of people between 12 and 19 years of age, 851,970 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 have been applied. Of this total, 509,039 relates to the first doss, 342,875 to second and 56 to third. This group reached a vaccination rate of the first dose of 85.1% of the total estimated population.

The latest Covid data

See the below graph for the latest Costa Rica coronavirus updates:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.