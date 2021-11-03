Eruption leads to temporary closure of Turrialba Volcano National Park

Turrialba Volcano National Park is temporarily closed due to a volcanic eruption that occurred Wednesday morning, authorities announced.

According to a report issued by the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), the eruption occurred Wednesday, November 3 at 6:46 a.m. A column of ash rose 200 meters above the crater (about 3,540 meters above sea level) during the event, which had a duration of one minute:

Given the activity, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) announced that Turrialba Volcano National Park will remain closed to visitors on November 3-4, as a security measure. People who had reservations to visit the protected area will be contacted in order to reschedule their visit.

Turrialba Volcano National Park reopened last December. It had been closed to the public since 2012, when the volcano increased in activity and experienced several moderate-sized eruptions. In addition to the park’s closure, authorities had maintained a 2 km forbidden zone around the crater.

To ensure visitor safety near the active crater, authorities have constructed safety shelters and barriers, and guests must wear hard hats.

In addition to the volcano itself, on clear days visitors can enjoy magnificent views of the Caribbean plains, Turrialba valley, and Talamanca mountain range. Some 84 species of birds and 11 species of mammals inhabit the park.

Visiting Turrialba Volcano involves a 4 km (2.5 mile) hike of moderate to high difficulty from the entrance to the craters. Visitors must make prior reservations by calling 8534-1063 and enter at Finca Monte Calas (Google Maps link).

The cost is 6,000 colones for the required guide, plus 1,000 colones for citizens/residents and $12 for non-residents.