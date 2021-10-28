Costa Rica driving restrictions for November 2021

Costa Rican authorities on Thursday announced the country’s Covid-19-related driving restrictions for November 2021.

Due to a sharp decrease in new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Costa Rica will further relax its driving measures.

“For the first time since July 25, this week we managed to be below the optimal ICU capacity to ensure adequate patient care,” said Agustín Castro, Communications Minister.

As of Monday, November 1:

The daytime vehicular restriction will apply only within the circunvalación area in San José.

The daytime driving hours will be from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a national restriction on circulation at night.

The daytime vehicular restrictions on the weekend will end.

When the sanitary vehicle restriction applies, the typical list of exceptions — which includes rental vehicles, people driving to/from a hotel reservation, people driving to/from the airport and people driving to/from work or school — continues to apply. The official list of exceptions can be found here.

The San José restricted area is shown in the image below. It has existed for many years to reduce road congestion. Circulation is restricted based on the last digit of a vehicle’s license plate: