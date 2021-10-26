Covid in Costa Rica: New cases, hospitalizations & deaths still dropping

Costa Rica added 4,612 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 42, which spanned October 17-23, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday. This corresponds to 659 new cases per day and represents a 32.3% decrease compared to the prior week.

The country registered 142 deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 42, an average of 20 people each day. This was 20% fewer deaths than the previous week, when 25 people died each day related to the disease.

Total hospitalizations also dropped 21% week-over-week to an average of 853 Covid-19 patients occupying a hospital bed. Similarly, the number of new hospital admissions fell 30% to 370 people.

On Tuesday, October 26, Costa Rica added 589 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, while 709 people are hospitalized with the disease. Of those, 306 are in an intensive-care bed, falling within the country’s optimal hospital capacity.

Of the deaths during epidemiological week 42: 59.1% were registered in the age group of 65 years and over; 30.3% in the age group of 50 to 64 years; 9.8% of 18 to 49 years; and 0.7% in the group of 0 to 17 years.

As of October 26, Costa Rica has accumulated 6,997 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. More than 2.5 million people — representing about half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

Costa Rica plans to ease coronavirus measures throughout the remainder of 2021 as the country begins to impose vaccine mandates.

A decree mandating the vaccine among public workers took effect last Friday. And as of January 8, proof of vaccination will be required to enter many businesses and participate in large activities throughout Costa Rica.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: