Costa Rica wins World Travel Awards recognition

Costa Rica was named “Mexico & Central America’s Leading Destination” for 2021 by the World Travel Awards, the organization announced.

The country also earned other recognition, including for the region’s leading airport (Juan Santamaría International Airport) and leading Tourism Board (the ICT).

“We won big in this edition and we are extremely proud,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister. “These awards give encouragement to the Costa Rican tourism industry and confirm the public-private efforts to maintain our position and overcome the toughest crisis we have ever faced.”

The following companies won within the “Costa Rica” category:

Best rental car company: Avis. Best destination management company: Costa Rica DMC. Best hotel: Hotel Nantipa. Best hotel suite: Presidential Suite at JW Marriot Guanacaste Resort & Spa. Best resort: The Westin Reserva Conchal. Best tour operator: Destiny Travel Costa Rica. Best travel management company: BCD Travel Costa Rica.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to “acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries,” the company says.

“Despite the ongoing global challenges, the appetite for travel has reached unprecedented levels,” World Travel Awards added.

Costa Rica’s airports in September received 46,804 tourists from the United States, representing 93.3% of the amount registered for the same month in 2019, according to Tourism Board data.

The ICT anticipates an increase in U.S. visitors over the final months of 2021 as a number of airlines increase or inaugurate routes during the high season.

However, some in the tourism industry have expressed concerns about how Costa Rica’s upcoming vaccine mandate will impact tourism recovery.