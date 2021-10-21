Sold out: Coldplay will perform to capacity crowd in Costa Rica

Coldplay will perform in Costa Rica to a capacity crowd.

Tickets to the British rock band’s March 2022 concert at the National Stadium have sold out, La Nacion reports. In total, 40,000 tickets were put on sale, matching the venue’s pre-pandemic capacity.

“We are shocked by the acceptance and euphoria this has caused. We have years of working on this and I don’t remember anything similar. There has not been an artist, band or concert that has raised this interest and passion,” said Juan José Rojas, from the production company coordinating the Costa Rica show.

Barring further changes, Costa Rica will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination in order to attend the concert. The vaccine mandate will take effect December 1, 2021.

But that didn’t stop Coldplay fans from buying tickets to the opening date of its Music of the Spheres World Tour, scheduled for March 18.

“The Music Of The Spheres World Tour begins on 18 March 2022 with the band’s first ever show in Costa Rica, before travelling to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, USA, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium and the UK,” the band said in a statement.

“In 2019, the band committed to making their future tours as environmentally beneficial as possible, and today’s announcement is accompanied by a comprehensive set of sustainability initiatives and environmental commitments, including one tree planted for every ticket sold and a show powered by 100% renewable energy,” the band added.

Coldplay won’t be Costa Rica’s first show during the pandemic.

In November, Parque Viva in Alajuela will host Costa Rica’s first concert with in-person attendance, featuring the beloved local group Malpaís. The venue will welcome 2,500 vaccinated guests, and a second concert in December will allow up to 5,000 fans at the National Stadium.

A concert at Parque Viva was among the last mass events in Costa Rica before the pandemic. In late February 2020, the Backstreet Boys performed in Costa Rica for the first time. Three weeks later, the country was under a State of Emergency due to Covid-19.