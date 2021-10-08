Pictured: Keylor Navas vs. Honduras By Alejandro Zúñiga October 8, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Keylor Navas stopped all five shots he faced to help the Costa Rica men’s national team earn a valuable point on the road in Honduras. Keylor Navas le dice no a Kervin Arriaga 🛑😣 @NavasKeylor pic.twitter.com/MC9ZodVmeI— Honduras Gol (@HondurasGol) October 8, 2021 Keylor Navas y una tapada con su mano bendita pic.twitter.com/gG83FLkLDA— TD Más (@tdmas_cr) October 8, 2021 Costa Rica returns home to face El Salvador in a must-win game on Sunday at the National Stadium. Alejandro Zúñiga Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Previous articleUK to remove Costa Rica from Covid-19 ‘red list’Next articleCosta Rica passes 6.65 million vaccines received Latest Articles Costa Rica passes 6.65 million vaccines received October 8, 2021 Pictured: Keylor Navas vs. Honduras October 8, 2021 UK to remove Costa Rica from Covid-19 ‘red list’ October 7, 2021 Costa Rica’s strict anti-smoking laws October 7, 2021 Canada sets dates for travel vaccine mandate October 7, 2021 Popular Reads How to Drink Espresso Like a Pro October 2, 2021 Darien Gap: Where hell and hope collide for US-bound migrants October 2, 2021 UN summit to tackle ‘unprecedented’ biodiversity threats October 7, 2021 Costa Rica passes 6.65 million vaccines received October 8, 2021