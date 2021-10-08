No menu items!
Costa Rica
Friday, October 8, 2021
Pictured: Keylor Navas vs. Honduras

By Alejandro Zúñiga
Brick wall

Keylor Navas stopped all five shots he faced to help the Costa Rica men’s national team earn a valuable point on the road in Honduras.

Costa Rica returns home to face El Salvador in a must-win game on Sunday at the National Stadium.

Alejandro Zúñiga
