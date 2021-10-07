UK to remove Costa Rica from Covid-19 ‘red list’

The United Kingdom will remove Costa Rica from a list of countries from which it imposes the strictest Covid-19 measures, authorities announced.

“By leaving the red list, we could experience an acceleration of tourism between Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, as well as an early return of British Airways and Tui airlines prior to the start of the high season, contributing to the recovery of the European market,” said Gustavo Segura, Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister.

Costa Rica will be dropped from the so-called “red list” as of October 11.

As of that date, eligible fully vaccinated passengers can return to the UK with the requirement of a Covid-19 test after their arrival.

However, because Costa Rica is not among the UK’s countries with approved proof of vaccination, those who received their shots in Costa Rica must take a pre-departure test, a day 2 and day 8 test and complete 10 days self-isolation (with the option of Test to Release on day 5) in order to travel to the UK.

Just seven countries will remain under the UK’s strictest measures, which include a 10-day quarantine paid for by the traveler. Those countries are: Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Costa Rica received 78,562 international arrivals from the United Kingdom in 2019.