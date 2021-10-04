WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram hit by outage

Major social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive outage on Monday, tracking sites showed, impacting potentially tens of millions of users.

“Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Facebook, which may be impacting your service,” DownDetector says.

The WhatsApp outage is of particular importance to Costa Rica, where most people and businesses rely on the platform as their primary means of mobile communication.

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible,” the WhatsApp team shared on Twitter.

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp and Instagram, has been Costa Rica’s most popular social network for more than a decade. Two-thirds of Costa Ricans are active Facebook users.