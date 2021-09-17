No menu items!
Friday, September 17, 2021
Watch: The world celebrates Costa Rican independence

By Alejandro Zúñiga

Various buildings and monuments across the world displayed the red, white and blue of Costa Rica in celebration of its bicentennial.

Check out some of the highlights, courtesy of the Foreign Ministry:

Aspire Tower in Doha, Qatar.
Niagara Falls in the United States and Canada.
Buildings in Fuzhou, Fujian, China.
Supertrees in Singapore.
Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
