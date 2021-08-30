Photo of the Day: Sherman Güity wins silver

Costa Rica’s Sherman Isidro Guity Guity (L) and Britain’s Jonnie Peacock (R) celebrate after the men’s 100m (T64) athletics final during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 30, 2021.

Sherman Güity finished second, earning Costa Rica’s first-ever Paralympics medal.

“I did it!” Güity shared on social media after the race. “Costa Rica now has a Paralympics medal. Thank you to Costa Rica for the support.”

The athlete displayed the Costa Rican flag with joy after the race.

“You are a pride for Costa Rica!” President Carlos Alvarado wrote on Twitter. “All Ticos are with you.”