Sherman Güity ran a personal-best to earn silver in the men’s 100 m at the Paralympic Games. The result is Costa Rica’s first-ever Paralympic medal.

Felix Streng (Germany) earned gold in the competition.

Watch Guity’s historic performance below, via the Costa Rican Olympic Committee:

The athlete carried the Costa Rican flag up high as he celebrated the result:

“You are a pride for Costa Rica!” President Carlos Alvarado wrote on Twitter. “All Ticos are with you.”