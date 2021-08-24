Weather alert issued for rain in Costa Rica

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) is recommending caution as persistent rainfall continues in Costa Rica this week:

Due to the rains in recent days, the CNE maintains a yellow alert status for the Central Valley, North Zone and the entire Pacific Slope, while the Caribbean zone is on green alert.

This is a product of the Intertropical Convergence Zone that will be located over the country, as well as the transit of Tropical Wave # 27 that will enter on Wednesday, and Tropical Wave # 28 that is expected to enter the national territory on Friday.

The population is reminded to be alert to flooding rivers and landslides, in addition to slowing down if driving.

A Green Alert is informative and precautionary, while a Yellow Alert asks citizens to prepare for the impact of a weather event. Click here to read more about the color-coded alert levels.

The National Meteorological Institute’s forecast for Tuesday reads as follows:

The humid and unstable atmospheric pattern will be maintained, fostering an ideal environment for the presence of cloudiness and rainfall, a situation favored by the location of the Intertropical Convergence Zone over the country.

During the morning cloudiness and possible rains are expected in maritime sectors near the coastline of both the Caribbean and the Pacific.

For the afternoon, rainy activity of variable intensity is estimated in the Central Valley, Pacific, North Zone and mountains of the Caribbean. The rains will continue until late at night, especially in the Pacific regions.

Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency in Costa Rica.