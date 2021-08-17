Still no fans allowed for soccer in Costa Rica

The Health Ministry has denied a request to allow fans at professional soccer matches in Costa Rica, according to a report from La Republica.

The Union of First Division Clubs (UNAFUT) had requested that stadiums be allowed to open to 30% capacity starting in late August. However, the Health Ministry reportedly rejected the initiative based on the increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations over recent weeks.

The Costa Rican Football Federation (FEDEFUTBOL) has also asked that fans be allowed at the National Stadium when La Sele begins Men’s World Cup qualifiers in September. The Health Ministry hasn’t yet responded to that petition, La Republica says.

Costa Rica’s scheduled World Cup qualifiers for September and October are as follows:

Sept. 2: Panama v. Costa Rica (away)

Sept. 5: Costa Rica v. Mexico (home)

Sept. 8: Costa Rica v. Jamaica (home)

Oct. 7: Honduras v. Costa Rica (away)

Oct. 10: Costa Rica v. El Salvador (home)

Oct. 13: USA v. Costa Rica (away; Columbus, Ohio)

Costa Rica will play 14 matches, seven home and seven away, over windows in September, October and November 2021 and January and March 2022.

The top three finishers advance to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar while the fourth-place squad has a playoff next June to decide another berth.