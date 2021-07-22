  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

‘Guanacaste Airport’ is new name for LIR

July 22, 2021
The new logo for Daniel Oduber Quiros Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

The new logo for Daniel Oduber Quiros Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. ()

Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) has a new name.

The northern Costa Rica airport has rebranded from “Liberia International Airport” to “Guanacaste Airport,” authorities announced Thursday morning.

The new name and commercial brand of the air terminal has the objective of improving the visibility and attractiveness of Guanacaste in international markets.

“Guanacaste Airport will be our spearhead to position the province and its beauties, as well as all the facilities that the terminal offers to tourists and airlines. Its fresh image represented by a turtle shows the environmental commitment of our country and the kind of tourist we are looking for,” explained César Jaramillo, general manager.

The airport will maintain its official aeronautical abbreviations (IATA: LIR, ICAO: MRLB), the Civil Aviation Administration said.

Guanacaste Airport is Costa Rica’s second-busiest, behind Juan Santamaría (SJO) near the capital of San José. In 2019, nearly 600,000 people transited through LIR, which represented an 8.5% increase over 2018.

Passenger numbers plummeted in 2020, but authorities said June 2021 represented a return to pre-pandemic traffic.

Guanacaste Airport has also been recognized by Airports Council International among the “Best Airports by Size & Region” in three consecutive years.

Related posts:

  1. Watch: United plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights return to Guanacaste
  2. United Airlines expanding routes to Costa Rica during U.S. summer
  3. As air travel picks up, United says it is hiring pilots

You may be interested

Costa Rica’s most historic earthquakes
Earthquake
8006 views
Earthquake
8006 views

Costa Rica’s most historic earthquakes

The Tico Times - July 22, 2021

Wednesday afternoon, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake with an epicenter near the border with Panama rattled most of Costa Rica. No…

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolts Costa Rica
Costa Rica
189 views
Costa Rica
189 views

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolts Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 21, 2021

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook much of Costa Rica on Wednesday afternoon. The Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica…

Amazon creating 2,000 new jobs in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
3877 views
Costa Rica
3877 views

Amazon creating 2,000 new jobs in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 21, 2021

Amazon announced Wednesday that it will create 2,000 new customer service jobs in Costa Rica. The face-to-face positions will be…

LATEST NEWS

Earthquake

Costa Rica’s most historic earthquakes

 - Jul 22, 2021
Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolts Costa Rica

 - Jul 21, 2021
Amazon Logo Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Amazon creating 2,000 new jobs in Costa Rica

 - Jul 21, 2021
Intel Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Intel further expands Costa Rica operations

 - Jul 21, 2021
Bryan Ruiz celebrates a goal against Jamaica at the 2021 Gold Cup.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica beats Jamaica, wins Gold Cup group

 - Jul 21, 2021
Río Celeste Waterfall in Tenorio National Park, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Time names Costa Rica to ‘world’s greatest places’ list

 - Jul 21, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports