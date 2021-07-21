Costa Rica beats Jamaica, wins Gold Cup group
Bryan Ruiz scored for the Costa Rica men’s national team as it beat Jamaica, 1-0, and earned first place in Group C of the 2021 Gold Cup.
Watch all the highlights below:
With Tuesday night’s result, La Sele has advanced to face Canada in the tournament quarterfinals. That match will be Sunday at 5 p.m. CST.
¡Todo listo! Así quedaron definidas las llaves de los Cuartos de Final de la #GoldCup21 🏆
All set! Here is how the #GoldCup21 🏆 quarter-final bracket looks! #EstoEsNuestro #ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/V909EqIOkI
— Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 21, 2021
