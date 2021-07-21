  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica beats Jamaica, wins Gold Cup group

July 20, 2021
Bryan Ruiz celebrates a goal against Jamaica at the 2021 Gold Cup.

Bryan Ruiz scored for the Costa Rica men’s national team as it beat Jamaica, 1-0, and earned first place in Group C of the 2021 Gold Cup.

Watch all the highlights below:

With Tuesday night’s result, La Sele has advanced to face Canada in the tournament quarterfinals. That match will be Sunday at 5 p.m. CST.

 

