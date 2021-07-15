  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

La Sele vs. Suriname: Costa Rica can qualify to knockout stage with victory

July 15, 2021
Celso Borges and Costa Rica during a Gold Cup match against Guadeloupe.

Celso Borges and Costa Rica during a 2021 Gold Cup match against Guadeloupe. (Photo via CONCACAF.)

The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team can secure their spot in the knockout stage of the Gold Cup with a victory on Friday against Suriname.

La Sele sits atop Group C, ahead of Jamaica due to the advantage in goals scored. Guadeloupe and Suriname are in third and fourth, respectively, after opening-match losses. The top-two teams will advance to the eight-team quarterfinal.

Costa Rica will be favored to beat Suriname, which is 136th in the FIFA rankings and is participating in its first-ever Gold Cup. But the South American nation was a worthy opponent against Jamaica despite a 2-0 loss.

If Jamaica and Costa Rica both take care of business on Friday, their meeting on Tuesday will determine which side wins Group C.

For Costa Rica, which has long considered itself one of the best in CONCACAF, the Suriname match will be another opportunity to return to form following the recent 600-day winless streak. For La Sele, reaching the Gold Cup quarterfinals is the bare minimum; their tournament will be judged based on their results against Jamaica and other top sides.

How to watch: Costa Rica vs. Suriname, Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST (8:30 p.m. local). Venue: Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.). Tickets available here. On TV in the United States via Fox Sports. On TV in Costa Rica via Teletica and Repretel.

Watch all the goals and highlights from Costa Rica’s first Gold Cup match below:

Related posts:

  1. No Keylor Navas as Costa Rica prepares for Gold Cup
  2. Costa Rica to face Guadeloupe in opening match of Gold Cup
  3. Party like it’s 2019: Costa Rica finally wins one

You may be interested

Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to Ortega
Latin America
131 views
Latin America
131 views

Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to Ortega

AFP - July 15, 2021

Canada on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on 15 Nicaraguan officials close to President Daniel Ortega, including his daughter Camila Antonia…

TBT: Irazú Volcano’s two-year eruption
Tico Times #TBT
4217 views
Tico Times #TBT
4217 views

TBT: Irazú Volcano’s two-year eruption

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 15, 2021

In March 1963, Irazú Volcano began a period of eruptions that would last two years. The below video, via the…

Costa Rica’s two oceans: One big, dysfunctional family
Fishing
11 views
Fishing
11 views

Costa Rica’s two oceans: One big, dysfunctional family

Todd Staley - July 15, 2021

Costa Rica is bordered on two sides by oceans, the Pacific Ocean on the west coast and Caribbean Sea on…

LATEST NEWS

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (C), his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L) and Army Chief Julio Cesar Aviles during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua
Latin America

Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to Ortega

 - Jul 15, 2021
Tico Times #TBT

TBT: Irazú Volcano’s two-year eruption

 - Jul 15, 2021
Fishing

Costa Rica’s two oceans: One big, dysfunctional family

 - Jul 15, 2021
Costa Rica officially joined the OECD on May 25, 2021.
Costa Rica

Facing backlash, Costa Rica’s OECD representative resigns

 - Jul 15, 2021
The Embassy of Cuba in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Cuba

Cuban Embassy in Costa Rica suspends activities due to demonstrations

 - Jul 14, 2021
The flag of Haiti
Haiti

What do we know about the assassination of Haiti’s president?

 - Jul 14, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports