Party like it’s 2019: Costa Rica finally wins one

July 13, 2021
Kendall Waston skies for a header in the Gold Cup against Guadeloupe on July 12, 2021.

Kendall Waston skies for a header in the Gold Cup against Guadeloupe on July 12, 2021. (Photo via CONCACAF.)

The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team won its first match in more than 600 days with a 3-1 victory over Guadeloupe on Monday night in the Gold Cup.

The result placed La Sele atop Group C after the opening game.

Joel Campbell (5th minute), Ariel Lassiter (20th) and Celso Borges (69th) scored for Costa Rica against a Guadeloupe side that was threatening a comeback until Steve Solvet was sent off for punching a player.

Watch all the goals and highlights below:

Though it was an altogether unimpressive result, the win was Costa Rica’s first since November 2019. The Ticos had gone 11 matches without a victory, including losses to the Basque Country and home to Panama.

Monday’s match was also Luis Fernando Suárez’s first as Costa Rica’s new manager.

Elsewhere in Group C, goals from Shamar Nicholson and Bobby Reid sent Jamaica past Suriname.

Costa Rica is off until Friday, when it will take on Suriname, and the Group C finale will be next Tuesday against Jamaica.

