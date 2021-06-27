  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Son of ex-president Chamorro detained in Nicaragua

June 27, 2021

()

Pedro Joaquin Chamorro, a journalist, former opposition lawmaker and son of ex-president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, has been arrested on charges of undermining Nicaragua’s sovereignty, the National Police said Saturday.

Chamorro is just the latest opposition figure to be detained five months ahead of a presidential election in which President Daniel Ortega will likely seek re-election.

In raids that began on June 2, security and paramilitary forces have arrested at least 20 opposition figures, including five leading presidential candidates — one of whom is Chamorro’s sister Cristiana Chamorro, a favorite to face Ortega in November’s poll — as well as journalists, businessmen and a banker.

Pedro Joaquin Chamorro was arrested late Friday and faces charges of “inciting foreign interference,” “asking for interference” and “applauding” sanctions against Nicaragua, the National Police said in a statement.

The charges are based on a law initiated by Ortega’s government and approved by the legislature in December purportedly to defend Nicaragua’s sovereignty — a measure widely criticized as a means of freezing out challengers and silencing opponents.

Chamorro’s brother — journalist and magazine director Carlos Fernando Chamorro — announced on June 21 that he was forced to leave the country due to the government’s political persecution.

Violeta Chamorro, president from 1990 to 1997, has been at home for two years suffering from various ailments. She is 91.

A firebrand Marxist in his younger days, Ortega led his Sandinistas in 1979 as they toppled a corrupt autocratic regime — a move that drew popular applause at the time — and seized control of the country.

He ruled until 1990, returned to power in 2007 and has twice won re-election. His vice president is his wife, Rosario Murillo.

Related posts:

  1. Nicaragua detains another opposition presidential hopeful
  2. Costa Rican immigration officials detained, released by Nicaragua
  3. Pandemic causes hunger among Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica

You may be interested

VP Harris visits US-Mexico border amid migrant policy scrutiny
Immigration
1 views
Immigration
1 views

VP Harris visits US-Mexico border amid migrant policy scrutiny

AFP - June 27, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris met Friday with federal agents and unaccompanied migrant children at the southern US border as part…

How to make homemade ginger beer in Costa Rica
Food
11877 views
Food
11877 views

How to make homemade ginger beer in Costa Rica

Laura Killingbeck - June 26, 2021

Over the last seven years of testing out tropical food species at Costa Rica's Rancho Mastatal, we found that some…

How to decide which Costa Rica airport to fly into
Airports
5 views
Airports
5 views

How to decide which Costa Rica airport to fly into

Sarah Jordan - June 26, 2021

When looking to finally book your dream vacation to Costa Rica you might be struggling to decide which international airport…

LATEST NEWS

Central American migrants
Immigration

VP Harris visits US-Mexico border amid migrant policy scrutiny

 - Jun 27, 2021
Food

How to make homemade ginger beer in Costa Rica

 - Jun 26, 2021
Airports

How to decide which Costa Rica airport to fly into

 - Jun 26, 2021
El Salvador

Salvadoran bitcoin users to get $30 from government: president

 - Jun 26, 2021
Costa Rica's National Stadium
Costa Rica

The goal is Qatar: New soccer manager arrives in Costa Rica

 - Jun 25, 2021
Closed sign
Costa Rica

Covid-19: Crisis in the Costa Rican hospitality industry

 - Jun 25, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports