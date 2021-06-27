4 Non-Trivial Places to Visit in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a small country in Central America that is known for its natural beauties: sandy beaches, volcanoes, animals, and plants. The capital of Costa Rica is San Jose and this city attracts people because of its architecture. Costa Rica plays a big role in Latin American tourism. You may think that Brazil, Argentina, and other countries of this region overshadow it, but you’re wrong.

Costa Rica is a land that doesn’t need to be presented and promoted: just look at the photos you’ll find on the Internet, and you’ll become keen on visiting it. No person remained unimpressed by Costa Rica after the trip.

Have you heard that citizens of this country were found to be the happiest people on the planet? When you get there and see at least one of their beautiful places, you’ll understand why. Well, if you’re planning a trip alone, with a soulmate, or with friends, Costa Rica fits you well.

However, you should know that it’s not about cheap traveling at all. Many students prefer spending their breaks abroad. If you want to come here, be ready to work part-time several months before your trip and spend at least 50$ a day. Let’s explore some beautiful and unusual places to visit in Costa Rica:

Rincón de la Vieja

Costa Rica has 28 national parks. It’s hard to visit all of them during one trip, and it hardly makes sense. Rincon de la Vieja is located in Guanacaste Conservation Area — a huge land with national reserves and parks. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The pearl of this park is the self-titled volcano.

This volcano is one of the largest in Costa Rica, and it’s still active. Its height is 1,916 meters above sea level and it poses a danger for nearby areas. The latest eruptions were last year: the volcano erupted some ash, gas, and steam. You may book a tour to this place in advance, transferring money through Bank of America or Banco Nacional.

Parque Francisco Alvarado

It’s located in the Alajuela province of Costa Rica and attracts thousands of visitors each year. We understand that people visit this country to enjoy natural beauties, but this park of landscape design is worth spending a few hours of your trip.

This park was founded more than 50 years ago, and each year, landscape designers add new exhibits there. All these sculptures are covered with moss and grass. Here you can enjoy looking at human figures, animals, dinosaurs, and arches. We must be thankful for Evangelisto Blanco, the person who creates these masterpieces and takes care of them.

Rio Celeste

This river is a part of another national park — Tenorio. The starting price of a tour to this place is 60$, and even the cheapest tour will let you fully enjoy this place. Rio Celeste is an amazing blue river with a waterfall and several hot springs that make the water so warm that you won’t get out of here. It will be difficult to reach this place, but the emotions you’ll get are worth it. It’s an amazing place to rest from a hard academic year, get new impressions, and gain strength.

Studying, work and domestic duties often exhaust us too much, so a kind of reboot is necessary for everyone. Rio Celeste is a perfect place for those who adore romance. So if you’re looking for a good way to surprise your second half, purchase a tour of this place, we guarantee that even the pickiest people will be in awe of it.

Poas Volcano

Poas Volcano is 2,708 meters above sea level, and it’s almost 800 meters higher than the first volcano we’ve mentioned here. Poas is still considered an active volcano, but the last massive eruption happened not so long ago — in 2017. During that eruption, the government had to evacuate all people nearby the Poas Volcano National Park. Poas has several craters and the picture you see when you hold up to it is unforgettable. If you decide to visit Parque Francisco Alvarado, go to Poas volcano since it’s located in the same province.

