50% off Southwest Airlines flights to Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines has launched a 50% off sale for its 50th anniversary, and the promotion includes flights to Costa Rica.

Book here with the code “SAVE50” for the discount. The following conditions apply:

Travel must be booked between June 15 and June 17, 2021.

The discount is valid for travel between September 15 and November 3, 2021.

The 50% discount applies to the base fare, and not to taxes and fees, which can be relatively high on international flights.

This promotion applies to all revenue fare types (Wanna Get Away, Anytime, and Business Select).

Southwest Airlines offers flights to Costa Rica from Houston (HOU) and Baltimore/Washington (BWI). It’s planning a new route from Denver (DEN), but that won’t start until mid-November.

The Texas-based carrier resumed flights to Costa Rica earlier this month.

“Costa Rica is a country unlike any other and has so much to offer visitors from exhilarating adventures, like zip-lining through the rainforest, to picturesque beaches along the Pacific Ocean or the Caribbean Sea where you can relax and recharge – not to mention the delicious food that awaits you!” the airline says.

“It’s no wonder that Costa Rica and its natural beauty (one of the most bio-diverse regions in the world), exotic wildlife, and rich culture have become a favorite for our customers.”

Nine airlines offer direct connections between Costa Rica and the United States, the country’s main tourism market: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Sun Country, Frontier (as of July 1) and Southwest (as of June 6).

Using the promotion, we’ve found one-way tickets between Houston and Costa Rica as low as $97. Flights include two checked bags.