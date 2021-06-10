Southwest Airlines announces new flights to Costa Rica

During the same week that Spirit and American Airlines both unveiled more routes to Costa Rica, Southwest Airlines is getting in on the fun with new service of its own.

Beginning November 13, 2021, Southwest intends to launch seasonal service on Saturdays between Denver and Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), the low-cost carrier announced Thursday.

“We’re continuing to expand our service bringing low fares, flexible policies, and world-famous Hospitality to more people, making it easier to choose Southwest,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Vice President for Southwest Airlines.

United Airlines also serves LIR with nonstop flights from its Denver (DEN) hub.

It has been a big week for Southwest Airlines and Costa Rica. On Sunday, the Texas-based carrier returned to Costa Rica with its first flights since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Southwest presently serves Costa Rica (both LIR and SJO) from Houston and will resume flights from Baltimore/Washington (BWI) to Liberia later this month.

“Costa Rica is a country unlike any other and has so much to offer visitors from exhilarating adventures, like zip-lining through the rainforest, to picturesque beaches along the Pacific Ocean or the Caribbean Sea where you can relax and recharge – not to mention the delicious food that awaits you!” the airline said.

“It’s no wonder that Costa Rica and its natural beauty (one of the most bio-diverse regions in the world), exotic wildlife, and rich culture have become a favorite for our customers.”

Nine airlines offer direct connections between Costa Rica and the United States, the country’s main tourism market: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Sun Country, Frontier (as of July 1) and Southwest (as of June 6).