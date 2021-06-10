  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

American Airlines launching new Costa Rica flights

June 10, 2021
An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.

An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

American Airlines is launching a new route to Costa Rica, the carrier announced Thursday.

Starting November 2, American Airlines will fly four times weekly between Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Guanacaste, and Austin. It represents Costa Rica’s first nonstop connection to the central Texas city.

The new route is part of a significant American Airlines expansion from Austin.

“Earlier this year we added more flights from Austin, and customers have spoken: they want more,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning.

“We’re eager to offer our customers even more opportunities to reconnect with family, friends and colleagues. Together with our partners, we’re making it easier than ever to connect Austin with the world.”

American’s announcement includes the following new or expanded international routes from Austin:

Destination Frequency Flights Begin
CUN 4x/week Oct. 7
LIR 4x/week Nov. 2
NAS 4x/week Nov. 2
PUJ 4x/week Nov. 2
PVR 3x/week Nov. 2
SJD 3x/week Oct. 7

Tickets for the Liberia flight will go on-sale starting June 14, the airline says.

“As part of the Tourism Board’s ongoing efforts to attract airlines and increase frequencies, we are extremely pleased with the confirmation by American Airlines” of the new flights, said Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura.

Liberia, located in northwestern Costa Rica, is the smaller of the country’s two international airports with commercial service.

LIR currently has nonstop flights to Texas with United Airlines (to Houston) and with American Airlines (to Dallas).

American’s announcement came days after Spirit Airlines revealed new service to Costa Rica from Miami.

More than 270,000 people have arrived in Costa Rica from the United States over the first five months of 2021.

Related posts:

  1. American Airlines inaugurates new nonstop flight between New York City and Liberia, Costa Rica
  2. American Airlines eliminates international change fees, including on flights to Costa Rica
  3. American Airlines resumes flights between Costa Rica and New York

You may be interested

US to ‘supercharge’ pandemic fight with huge vaccine donation
Global
8 views
Global
8 views

US to ‘supercharge’ pandemic fight with huge vaccine donation

AFP bureaus - June 10, 2021

The US will donate 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to poorer nations, the White House said Thursday, to "supercharge" the…

Costa Rica dismisses González as coach of La Sele
La Sele
7 views
La Sele
7 views

Costa Rica dismisses González as coach of La Sele

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 10, 2021

The Costa Rica Football Federation (Fedefutbol) announced Wednesday night that it has parted ways with men's coach Ronald González. The…

Bill to attract retirees to Costa Rica advances
Costa Rica
8 views
Costa Rica
8 views

Bill to attract retirees to Costa Rica advances

The Tico Times - June 10, 2021

A law project that would lower the minimum required investment to obtain Costa Rica residency has passed a first debate…

LATEST NEWS

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Global

US to ‘supercharge’ pandemic fight with huge vaccine donation

 - Jun 10, 2021
La Sele

Costa Rica dismisses González as coach of La Sele

 - Jun 10, 2021
Sunset over Manuel Antonio beach
Costa Rica

Bill to attract retirees to Costa Rica advances

 - Jun 10, 2021
The USMNT celebrates a goal against Costa Rica on June 9, 2021.
La Sele

Winless streak continues as Costa Rica falls to USA

 - Jun 10, 2021
Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance
Costa Rica

The latest Covid-19 cases, vaccine tallies in Costa Rica

 - Jun 09, 2021
U.S. passport
Travel & Tourism

CDC maintains Costa Rica travel advisory due to Covid

 - Jun 09, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 336,007
  • Deaths: 4,278
  • Recovered: 258,822
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate