American Airlines launching new Costa Rica flights

American Airlines is launching a new route to Costa Rica, the carrier announced Thursday.

Starting November 2, American Airlines will fly four times weekly between Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Guanacaste, and Austin. It represents Costa Rica’s first nonstop connection to the central Texas city.

The new route is part of a significant American Airlines expansion from Austin.

“Earlier this year we added more flights from Austin, and customers have spoken: they want more,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning.

“We’re eager to offer our customers even more opportunities to reconnect with family, friends and colleagues. Together with our partners, we’re making it easier than ever to connect Austin with the world.”

American’s announcement includes the following new or expanded international routes from Austin:

Destination Frequency Flights Begin CUN 4x/week Oct. 7 LIR 4x/week Nov. 2 NAS 4x/week Nov. 2 PUJ 4x/week Nov. 2 PVR 3x/week Nov. 2 SJD 3x/week Oct. 7

Tickets for the Liberia flight will go on-sale starting June 14, the airline says.

“As part of the Tourism Board’s ongoing efforts to attract airlines and increase frequencies, we are extremely pleased with the confirmation by American Airlines” of the new flights, said Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura.

Liberia, located in northwestern Costa Rica, is the smaller of the country’s two international airports with commercial service.

LIR currently has nonstop flights to Texas with United Airlines (to Houston) and with American Airlines (to Dallas).

American’s announcement came days after Spirit Airlines revealed new service to Costa Rica from Miami.

More than 270,000 people have arrived in Costa Rica from the United States over the first five months of 2021.