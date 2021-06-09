Spirit Airlines announces new flights to Costa Rica

Spirit Airlines on Tuesday announced flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Costa Rica, according to several reports.

Per the Miami Herald, the low-cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, is planning the following new routes from MIA, one of North America’s busiest airports:

October 6: Atlantic City and Newark, N.J.; Atlanta; Baltimore; Bogota and Medellin, Colombia; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Port-au-Prince, Haiti; and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

October 7: San Salvador, El Salvador.

November 17: Barranquilla and Cali, Colombia; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; San Jose, Costa Rica ; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Boston.; Chicago O’Hare; Cleveland; Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston Intercontinental; Denver; Detroit; Hartford-Bradley, Conn.; Las Vegas; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; New York LaGuardia; Orlando; Philadelphia; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Boston.; Chicago O’Hare; Cleveland; Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston Intercontinental; Denver; Detroit; Hartford-Bradley, Conn.; Las Vegas; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; New York LaGuardia; Orlando; Philadelphia; Raleigh-Durham, N.C. November 18: St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Because the new routes are still subject to airport and government approval, dates may change. Additional flight details will be announced at a later date.

Spirit Airlines currently serves the San José area (SJO) from Orlando and from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which is less than 30 miles from MIA.

It’s unclear whether Spirit’s routes from MIA to SJO will mean a change in flight frequency from Fort Lauderdale, though an airline spokesperson told the Sun Sentinel that FLL will remain its “primary gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“We are the largest airline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, and we intend to stay that way,” said Spirit spokesperson Field Sutton. “In fact, we’ll reach 100 departures per day at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood for the first time in July.

“The demand is there to support growth throughout South Florida. Our flying out of Miami is in support of continued expansion in the region.”

Spirit is one of several airlines that flies nonstop to Costa Rica from Florida. Frontier and JetBlue fly from Orlando; JetBlue has service from Fort Lauderdale; American, Avianca and Frontier offer routes from Miami.