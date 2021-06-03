National Museum exhibit celebrates Costa Rica’s path to 200 years

Costa Rica is celebrating its bicentennial this year, and the country is marking the occasion with, among other things, an exhibit at the National Museum.

Named “White, Blue and Red: 1821-2021,” the exhibit showcases “the diversity of cultural expressions carried out in the country during 200 years” that have become part of Costa Rica’s national identity.

“I am deeply grateful to the cultural institutions that keep alive the historical memory of being Costa Rican; this sample of the 200 years that preceded us inspires us to imagine the Costa Rica of the future,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

The exhibit features paintings, sculptures, coins, stamps, books, a piano, clothes, swords and a cannon, among other objects. More than 150 images, comprising photographs, newspaper clippings, cartoons, maps and illustrations, accompany audiovisual displays.

“We commemorate and share significant elements of the history of Costa Rica and, above all, of how different generations and groups have conceived and told it,” said the Minister of Culture and Youth, Sylvie Durán.

The exhibit opened to the public earlier this week.

The National Museum, located in San José, is open Tuesday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets cost 2,500 colones for nationals and $11 for foreign visitors. Entry is free for children under 12; discounted rates apply to students. More information on their website.