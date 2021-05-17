María Amalia Revelo, ex-Tourism Minister, dies at 65

María Amalia Revelo, Costa Rica’s former Tourism Minster, died on Friday, May 14. She was 65.

The Tourism Board informed of her passing in a statement issued Friday night:

“Today we dress in mourning to say goodbye to our Minister of Tourism, María Amalia Revelo, a person who has always been characterized by her effort and empathy with our entire sector,” a statement from the organization reads.

President Carlos Alvarado said he felt “deep sorrow” for the death of a friend and coworker.

“We will miss a great, optimistic woman who was always at the service of others and of the country. I will always remember your smile,” President Alvarado shared on social media.

While her cause of death was not made known, health issues that required hospitalization led to Revelo’s resignation as Tourism Minister in July 2020.

Revelo, who earned a master’s degree in business administration from INCAE Business School, worked in Costa Rica’s tourism sector for more than 40 years. She is recognized for her airline experience and attraction of new flights to Costa Rica.

Prior to her leadership within the Tourism Board, she was commercial director and advisor to Aeris Holding, the company that manages Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO). Revelo also held leadership positions with LACSA, TACA Airlines and Marriott Hotels.

In addition, she worked as deputy manager and Marketing Director of the ICT, developing and implementing marketing strategies and tourism promotion in Costa Rica.

She was promoted to head the Tourism Board by President Carlos Alvarado in May 2018 and held that position until her resignation last July.

“I want to reiterate my admiration; I feel deeply proud to have been part of this cabinet and to have thus had the opportunity to close my professional career of 40 years serving the country,” Revelo wrote in her resignation letter.